Insurer Hit In Stock-Drop Suit Over Execs' Hidden Legal Woes

Law360, Miami (September 13, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Health Insurance Innovations Inc. stockholder filed a putative class action Wednesday accusing the medical insurance sales company of failing to disclose information about a rejected application for a Florida insurance license due to undisclosed legal actions against the company's executives.



In a suit filed in the Southern District of New York, shareholder Michael Vigorito said HII had made "materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies." When the truth was revealed in a Monday article on stock market analysis site...

