FCC To Take Action On Lifeline Program, Chairman Pai Says

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai criticized the Lifeline program as being “riddled by waste, fraud, and abuse” during a Senate hearing on government waste and mismanagement Thursday, saying he has ordered the Universal Service Administrative Co. to “implement aggressive administrative changes.”



During a hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs on the FCC’s Lifeline program, Pai said that ratepayers are the ones who pay for wasted funds and that misspent money does nothing to help low-income families get the...

To view the full article, register now.