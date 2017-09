NJ Town Drops Bid To Halt Shore Construction Project

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey shore town has dropped its bid to halt a federally funded beach construction project, which it said produced pools of stagnant water during the height of tourist season, because authorities are working on the problem, according to a federal court filing Wednesday.



The consent order signed by U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb effectively dissolves temporary restraints on the construction of a dune system designed to mitigate severe weather on the state's shores in a suit by the city of Margate against New...

To view the full article, register now.