NJ Judge Shutters, Fines Travel Agency Accused Of Fraud

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey travel company and its owner must fork over $277,000 and stop doing business in the Garden State after a judge found that they swindled consumers into paying for vacation-planning services without actually making travel arrangements, the New Jersey attorney general said Wednesday.



Passaic County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. LaConte barred RX 4 Fun Travel LLC and its owner Denyse H. Turner from offering vacation services in the state, concluding in a Monday order that they violated New Jersey consumer protection laws by...

