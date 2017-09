JPMorgan’s Alleged Defaming Of Worker Privileged: 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined to revive a defamation and wrongful termination suit filed by a former employee of JPMorgan Chase Bank NA on Wednesday, ruling that the worker could legally be fired for any reason and the bank’s explanation to regulators was privileged under California law.



In a nonprecedential decision, a federal appeals panel affirmed the dismissal of Tony Adjian’s suit against his former employer despite his arguments that the district court had erred. Although the onetime banker said the bank sacked him because it had...

