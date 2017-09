9th Circ. Grants Tribe A Win In River Management Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is entitled to recoup more than 8,000 acre-feet of water that was diverted from the Truckee River in the 1980s by a Nevada irrigation district, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the water recovery is essential to the interests of both the tribe and the public.



The panel in an unpublished opinion vacated and remanded a lower court’s order that refused to force the Truckee Carson Irrigation District to repay water that was diverted during certain months in 1985 and 1986,...

