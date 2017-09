NJ Law Firm Can't Stop IRS While It Fights Tax Debt

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid from Schwartz Simon Edelstein & Celso LLC to halt IRS efforts to recoup a disputed tax debt, finding the firm has not met a narrow exception to a federal law that bars attempts to stop tax collection activities.



As part of its suit, the Whippany, New Jersey-based firm wanted the Internal Revenue Service to stop collecting on what was nearly a $500,000 debt until the parties agreed on the amount still owed. U.S. District Judge Stanley...

To view the full article, register now.