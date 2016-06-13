CBS Sheds Doc's Defamation Suit Over Pill Crisis Coverage

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- CBS Broadcasting Inc. won summary judgment Wednesday in a defamation suit by a West Virginia doctor who said that his oxycodone prescribing practices were depicted unfairly in two "CBS Evening News" broadcasts.



Doctor of osteopathic medicine Michael Kostenko said he was defamed as a pill-pusher in January 2016 and April 2016 segments, which examined West Virginia's opioid crisis and discussed the deaths of multiple patients of Kostenko's.



U.S. District Judge Irene Berger took a close look at each sentence or editing choice that Kostenko took exception...

