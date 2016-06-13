CBS Sheds Doc's Defamation Suit Over Pill Crisis Coverage

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- CBS Broadcasting Inc. won summary judgment Wednesday in a defamation suit by a West Virginia doctor who said that his oxycodone prescribing practices were depicted unfairly in two "CBS Evening News" broadcasts.

Doctor of osteopathic medicine Michael Kostenko said he was defamed as a pill-pusher in January 2016 and April 2016 segments, which examined West Virginia's opioid crisis and discussed the deaths of multiple patients of Kostenko's.

U.S. District Judge Irene Berger took a close look at each sentence or editing choice that Kostenko took exception...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Kostenko v. CBS Evening News et al


Case Number

5:16-cv-05326

Court

West Virginia Southern

Nature of Suit

Assault Libel & Slander

Judge

Irene C. Berger

Date Filed

June 13, 2016

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular