SEC Adds Alleged Tipper To Mobileye Insider Trading Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday expanded its case against a Virginia landscaper and his friend who allegedly made close to $1 million in illicit profits through insider trading in Mobileye NV securities, accusing the landscaper’s brother of providing information that led to the trades.



The SEC filed an amended complaint in New York federal court that names James Shaoul as an additional defendant in the suit against brother Roger E. Shaoul and his business partner Lawrence F. Cluff Jr. The regulator alleges that...

To view the full article, register now.