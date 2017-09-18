Expert Analysis

Risks And Rules For Data Collection At Retail Properties

By Daniel Ray, Shalin Sheth and Joseph Quinn September 18, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Brick-and-mortar retailers and other property-level businesses have increasingly taken advantage of technology in learning about consumer behavior. Businesses can enhance consumer experiences through targeted marketing, smarter customer service and more efficient stocking models by analyzing the increasing amount of data available through business websites, in-store WiFi location tracking, mobile apps and closed circuit video.

While the increased access to data can help increase conversion ratios and develop new strategies, businesses should bear in mind consumers’ concerns regarding data collection, and the norms (and, increasingly, regulations) that...
