NFL Demands Quick Ruling To Restore Elliott Suspension

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The NFL told a Texas federal judge Wednesday that if he doesn’t rule right away on its emergency bid to pause his order halting Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension, the league will go to the Fifth Circuit for a stay, increasing tensions in the latest labor dispute between the league and the players union.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant last week issued a preliminary injunction to halt Elliott’s suspension, finding a labor arbitration over the running back’s domestic violence suspension was...

