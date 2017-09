Reebok-CCM Fights Fees Bid In Helmet Royalties Row

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Sports equipment maker Reebok-CCM Hockey on Wednesday hit back at a startup hockey-helmet design company’s $54,000 fee request related to a sanctions order over destroyed evidence in their contract suit, telling a Massachusetts federal judge that the helmet company shouldn’t even get half of that.



Hefter Impact Technologies LLC should not be allowed to recoup fees or costs spent on work unrelated to the sanctions motion, CCM argues, adding that Hefter is overbilling for work related to an underlying deposition as well as the fee application...

