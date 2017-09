Ford Truck Owner Drops Suit Over Incompatible Car Jacks

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- About two months after filing a proposed class action against Ford over car jacks that are allegedly too small to fit the trucks they’re sold with, an F-250 Super Duty owner voluntarily dropped his suit on Wednesday, but kept open the possibility that it could be refiled.



In a two-page notice, Matthew W. Leverett told an Oklahoma federal court that he was dismissing his claims without prejudice, that he had not been paid to dismiss the case and that Ford Motor Co. agrees with the decision....

