Dish Can't Secure TCPA Coverage, Insurer Tells 10th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Chubb Ltd. unit on Wednesday asked the Tenth Circuit to uphold a Colorado federal judge's decision that it doesn't have to cover Dish Network LLC's costs to defend litigation over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other statutes, arguing the underlying action sought only penalties that are uninsurable.



Ruling in favor of Chubb unit Ace American Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn found in March 2016 that the statutory damages sought by the Federal Trade Commission and the states of...

To view the full article, register now.