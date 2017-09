E-Trade Asks 2nd Circ. Not To Revive Best-Execution Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Online stockbroker E-Trade urged a federal appeals court on Thursday to preserve its early win over a potential class action that accuses it of violating its duty to ensure customer trade orders are executed on the best possible terms, saying seven similar suits were also dismissed.



Investor Ty Rayner’s lawsuit against E-Trade was dismissed earlier this year after a judge concluded that it didn't pass muster under the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, which was meant to deter certain stock fraud suits. Lawyers for the E-Trade...

To view the full article, register now.