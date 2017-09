Quarles & Brady Beats Lender's Malpractice Suit Over Loans

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Quarles & Brady LLP prevailed Wednesday against allegations in California federal court that a partner in the firm intentionally withheld crucial information from opinion letters about a crop insurance agency’s ability to repay multimillion-dollar loans.



In a lengthy order granting the firm’s request for summary dismissal, U.S. District Judge Ronald S.W. Lew said GemCap Lending hadn’t been able to show how Quarles & Brady partner James Gatziolis concealed doubts about GemCap’s ability to collect on loans made to the Quarles & Brady client, Crop USA Insurance...

