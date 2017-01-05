11th Circ. Won't Rehear Atty's Bid To Avoid Essay Sanction

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The lawyer ordered to write a 5,000-word essay on the consequences of ignoring court orders lost her bid Wednesday for another shot at overturning the unusual punishment.

In her initial appeal of the sanction, Sandra Finch had argued that U.S. District Judge William S. Duffey Jr. of the Northern District of Georgia hit her with $1,548 in attorneys’ fees and the writing assignment without giving her due process to defend the finding she had acted in "bad faith."

The defendant in the underlying case, Allstate Property...
Case Information

Case Title

Sandra Finch v. Allstate Property & Casualty


Case Number

17-10068

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 5, 2017

Companies

