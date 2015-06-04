Fed. Gov't Agrees To Settle Missed Cancer Diagnosis Suit

By Emma Cueto

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $450,000 to settle an accusation that a federally funded New Jersey clinic failed to diagnose a woman’s cervical cancer, resulting in her death.

Versie Dupont, whose wife, Lakeisha R. Mayner-Dupont, was treated at the CAMCare Health Corp. facility in Camden, New Jersey, prior to her death, will receive just less than $250,000 from the settlement, with $10,000 going to each of the couple’s two children and just more than $100,000 going to Dupont’s attorneys for fees and expenses. The...
Case Information

Case Title

THE ESTATE OF LAKEISHA R. MAYNER-DUPONT et al v. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-03752

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Med. Malpractice

Judge

Jerome B. Simandle

Date Filed

June 4, 2015

