Can I Protest Additional IDIQ Awards? Depends Who You Ask

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Most seasoned bid protest attorneys have been asked by a client, “Can my company protest the addition of other contractors to the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity pool?” As the Government Accountability Office’s recent decision in AAR Airlift Group Inc., B-414690, et al. (2017) illustrates, the answer to this question is “yes and no.” According to GAO, the answer is “no.” According to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, however, the answer is “yes.”



GAO’s View: No!



In AAR Airlift Group Inc., the protester challenged the award of indefinite-delivery,...

