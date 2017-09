Proskauer Aids New York REIT's Sale Of Stake In $1.7B Tower

Law360, Minneapolis (September 14, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP represented New York REIT Inc. in connection with its sale of a 48.7 percent stake in a New York City tower to SL Green Realty Corp. and RXR Realty LLC in a deal that values the property at $1.725 billion, New York REIT said Thursday.



With the sale, New York REIT will retain a 50.1 percent stake in One Worldwide Plaza. After debt refinancing is taken into consideration, New York REIT will receive roughly $346.2 million in cash when the deal closes, the...

