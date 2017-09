Allergan Deal May Set Stage For More Tribal Patent Pacts

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A recent deal struck to shield Allergan PLC’s patents for dry eye medication Restasis behind a New York tribe’s sovereign immunity is drawing fire from generic-drug makers and others who claim the move is an abuse of tribal sovereignty, but attorneys say the pact should prove legal and may pave the way for similar agreements.



Allergan announced Sept. 8 that it had transferred ownership of six Restasis patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, from which it now licenses the patents, in a bid to end...

To view the full article, register now.