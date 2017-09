Mexico Unveils $4B More In Green Bonds To Fund New Airport

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Mexican government is raising an additional $4 billion in green bonds to fund the development of a new international airport in Mexico City, a regional hub expected to become Latin America’s largest airport, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, one of three firms guiding the deal, announced Thursday.



The Mexico City Airport Trust, which is behind the multibillion-dollar project, is offering $4 billion in private debt securities in two parts. That includes $3 billion in 30-year notes that are due in 2047 and yield 5.5...

