Lloyd's Underwriters Say Lamp Co. Can't Force Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Underwriters at Lloyd's of London on Wednesday asked a New York federal court not to force arbitration of its $10 million insurance dispute with lighting manufacturer Cree Inc., arguing that under the terms of its coverage the row must be settled in court.



The underwriters, who denied Cree recall coverage following a claim in connection with certain lamps overheating, argued that they cannot be compelled to arbitrate a dispute because the court must first rule on their claims that the policy was never triggered in the...

To view the full article, register now.