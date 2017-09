VA Choice Program Riddled With Problems, Watchdog Says

Law360, Nashville (September 14, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs watchdog has pointed to a range of payment problems with the Choice program that allows veterans to seek VA-funded care through private providers, urging the agency to address the issues to cut down on improper payments.



As the VA has moved through three payment models for its Veterans Choice program, the agency has continued to be plagued by issues such as duplicate payments, overpayments, and a failure to offset payments against outside insurance coverage, the VA Office of Inspector General...

