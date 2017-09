Feds Win Pause In 1MDB Forfeiture Cases, Halting Discovery

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge paused several cases seeking to seize assets stolen from the sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. on Wednesday, saying the U.S. government's argument that discovery posed a risk to its criminal investigation was compelling.



The government has filed civil seizure lawsuits to grab rare art, intellectual property, real estate and more controlled by the families accused of plundering 1MDB and companies linked to them. Prosecutors have said they are still building criminal cases and have asked for discovery to be halted so...

