US Extends Iran Sanctions Waiver Despite Claimed ‘Default’

Law360, Nashville (September 14, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday that the U.S. had extended a waiver on certain sanctions as agreed to under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but indicated the agreement may still be in jeopardy, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arguing that Iran was “clearly in default.”



In extending the waiver, the U.S. is giving Iran the “flexibility” to address a “broad range of malign behavior,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a press briefing. The waiver was last renewed in May and must...

