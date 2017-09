Thoratec Hid Heart Device Risks, Investor Tells 9th Circ.

Law360, San Francisco (September 14, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Thoratec Corp. investor urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday to revive his putative shareholder class action alleging the medical device company hid the risks linked to its heart devices, arguing that he sufficiently pled Thoratec knew it would lose its market share if it disclosed the devices’ blood-clotting rates.



Leigh H. Smollar of Pomerantz LLP told a three-judge panel that "holistically" plaintiff Bradley Cooper has sufficiently alleged scienter and falsity, by claiming the company had data that showed the device's blood-clotting rates had jumped...

To view the full article, register now.