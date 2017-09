Group Urges 'Tech Neutral' Mobile Standards In EU

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The GSMA, a trade group that represents the interests of mobile operators across the globe, on Thursday called on the European Commission to adopt a technology-neutral approach in developing its cooperative intelligent transport systems, saying that allowing the market to choose which technology prevails will result in safer and smarter roads.



Specifically, the trade group said in a press release that the European Union is gearing up to introduce a cooperative intelligent transport system in 2019 and that as of now, the EU plans to make...

To view the full article, register now.