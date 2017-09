FTC Opens Probe Into Equifax Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said that it was investigating the data breach at Equifax Inc. that left highly sensitive personal information for 143 million consumers vulnerable.



The FTC did not confirm the scope of its investigation, but the confirmation of the probe was a rare step for the regulatory agency, and comes after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it was looking into the breach and Equifax’s response to it.



“The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, in light of the...

