Atty's Suit Against Ex-Firm 'Not Career-Enhancing': Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday trimmed fraud and other claims from a lawsuit alleging Adelson, Testan, Brundo, Novell & Jimenez wrongly fired an attorney for filing an ethics complaint that said an administrative law judge assaulted him, though the judge urged both sides to settle their dispute to avoid “mutually assured destruction.”



Ex-associate Mitchel Brim sued ATB and its managing partner Jeffrey Adelson, earlier this year, alleging the firm was wrong to fire him for pursuing a complaint alleging an administrative law judge shoved him after...

