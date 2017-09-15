3 Takeaways From Trump’s Block Of China Chipmaker Deal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump became just the third U.S. president to formally reject a transaction on national security grounds when he blocked a Chinese private equity firm's proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp.



On Wednesday, the president followed the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to keep Canyon Bridge Capital Partners Inc. from buying Lattice.



The move wasn't surprising: Though CFIUS reviews rarely make it to the president's desk, several experts said they couldn't think of an instance where...

