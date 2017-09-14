Senate Bill Calls For Report On Cyber Risks to Electric Grid

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate on Tuesday would require the U.S. Department of Defense alongside other agencies to issue a report on security risks to the national electric grid that might impede military readiness.



The bill, introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and titled the Securing the Electric Grid to Protect Military Readiness Act of 2017, would require the Defense, Energy and Homeland Security secretaries and the director of national intelligence, to complete a one-time report identifying significant cybersecurity risks...

