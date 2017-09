SC Court Nixes Doc’s Trial Win In Cancer Misdiagnosis Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina appellate court on Thursday reversed a trial judge’s decision to clear a doctor of failing to diagnose a man’s lung cancer, saying the judge imposed too high a burden on the patient’s estate to prove that the cancer spread from one lung to the other.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel said the trial judge erred by granting a directed verdict in favor of Dr. Sau-Yin Wan and her practice group, Upstate Lung and Critical Care Specialists PC, in a suit brought by...

