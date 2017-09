Med Mal Suit Against Nursing Home Nixed Over Expert Report

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel Wednesday tossed a medical malpractice suit that accused a nursing home of being responsible for a patient’s death, saying an expert medical report submitted by the deceased’s estate failed to explain how brain bleeding played a role in her dehydration death.



A three-judge panel of the Tenth Court of Appeals reversed a trial judge’s order denying dismissal in the suit lodged by estate administrator Judy Anderson. The suit accused Texas Home Health Skilled Services LP of medical negligence in connection with the...

