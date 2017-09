Feds Drop Gag Order On Facebook Over Warrants

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a D.C. appeals court they no longer needed gag orders barring Facebook from disclosing search warrants for three user accounts, one day before oral arguments were set to begin in Facebook's appeal of the orders.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and Facebook Inc. on Wednesday filed a joint motion to dismiss the social media company’s challenge in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which the appellate panel granted the same day. The appeal of the gag orders is...

