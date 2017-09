DOD Likely To Be 'Audit Ready' In Name Only

Law360, Nashville (September 15, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Nearly three decades after the passage of a law requiring federal agencies to make their financial books ready for outside auditors, and despite efforts to be “audit ready” by the end of this fiscal year, the U.S. Department of Defense appears well short of having its books fully in order.



Since the 1990 passage of the Chief Financial Officers Act, implementing a CFO position at each federal agency and requiring agencies to meet certain financial reporting standards, agencies have made steady progress in both ensuring their...

