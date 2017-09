7th Circ. Judge Doubts CEO's Claim He Missed Fuel Scam

Law360, Chicago (September 14, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- At least one Seventh Circuit judge hearing arguments Thursday in a former petroleum company CEO’s appeal was skeptical of his claim he knew nothing about his company’s plot to collect illegal biofuel tax credits, saying there is a “rather large” amount of evidence to the contrary.



Chief Circuit Judge Diane Wood told counsel for former Imperial Petroleum Inc. President and CEO Jeffrey Wilson that Wilson’s claim he didn’t know Imperial’s biodiesel was actually made by another company was refuted by a significant amount of material presented...

To view the full article, register now.