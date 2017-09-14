Treasury Targets Hackers, Airlines Accused Of Iran Support

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Thursday announced it has slapped sanctions on 11 entities and individuals for providing support to the Islamic State of Iran’s intercontinental ballistic missile program and illicit cyber-activities.



The designations block U.S. interests of Iran-based Sadid Caran Saba Engineering Co., Ukraine-based Khors Air and Dart Airlines, Iranian cybersecurity companies ITSec Team and Mersad Co., as well as individuals connected with the the two cybercompanies. They also prohibit U.S. persons from interacting with them and place foreign...

