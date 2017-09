9th Circ. Affirms Domestic Violence Convict Is Deportable

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a green card holder’s bid to stay in the U.S. after a domestic violence conviction in a Thursday ruling that rejected his argument that the Arizona law under which he was convicted is too broad for his offense to qualify as removable under federal law.



The appellate panel denied Jose Antonio Cornejo-Villagrana’s petition for review that said his misdemeanor conviction, in which he admitted he "punched or pushed" his wife in the back of the head, was not "violent in nature." The...

