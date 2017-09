Wynn Las Vegas Hit With ADA Suit Over Worker With Cancer

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Thursday it has filed a lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act accusing the Wynn Las Vegas of discriminating against a former worker with cancer and a class of similarly aggrieved workers based on their disabilities.



The EEOC sued the Wynn Las Vegas under the ADA, along with the Civil Rights Act of 1991, saying the company discriminated against Dawn M. Madisso and others. The EEOC says that Madisso wasn’t given a reasonable accommodation for her disability when...

