Expect Late-Year Surge In NLRB Rulings, Chair Says

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board will likely be ramping up the number of decisions it releases over the next three months ahead of the expiration of Chairman Philip Miscimarra’s term to ensure that pending cases he has voted on don’t experience significant delays, he said in a speech Thursday.



Speaking on a wide range of topics at an event in Manhattan sponsored by Epstein Becker Green, Miscimarra said that the board’s long-held tradition has been to issue rulings for any cases a departing member has been...

