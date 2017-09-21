Squire Patton Boggs Bolsters Public Finance Practice

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs has expanded its Public & Infrastructure Finance Practice with the addition of an of counsel from Ballard Spahr who has overseen financing for airports, mass transit projects and utilities.



Tatjana Misulic joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office on Sept. 5 and will assist local issuers, borrowers and developers about their project and financing needs. Misulic previously helped finance the D.C. Metro’s new Silver Line to the Dulles International Airport and the construction of the city’s Marriott Marquis Convention Center Hotel, the firm said....

To view the full article, register now.