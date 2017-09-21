Squire Patton Boggs Bolsters Public Finance Practice
Tatjana Misulic joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office on Sept. 5 and will assist local issuers, borrowers and developers about their project and financing needs. Misulic previously helped finance the D.C. Metro’s new Silver Line to the Dulles International Airport and the construction of the city’s Marriott Marquis Convention Center Hotel, the firm said....
