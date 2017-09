Pa. Justices To Mull Employer Duty In UPMC Data Breach Row

Law360, Philadelphia (September 14, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s highest court has agreed to consider whether the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is facing class claims from a group of current and former workers, was required to take steps to secure personal data of employees that was compromised during a data breach.



The appeal comes following a January decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court agreeing that UPMC didn’t owe a duty of care to a putative class of some 62,000 workers over its allegedly careless collection and storage of personal information.



In language...

