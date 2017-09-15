Analysis

Net Neutrality Comments: The People's Case

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality docket recently garnered a landslide of 22.1 million submissions that included the well-researched positions of industry groups arguing for and against repealing broadband's Title II status, which regulates internet service providers as utilities. But it also attracted a high volume of comments from passionate individuals eager to make their voices heard.

The public frenzy surrounding the docket was particularly pumped up by late-night host John Oliver’s early May segment that urged viewers to visit the agency’s site and comment on...
