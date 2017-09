ACH Food Sells Half-Full Baking Mix Cans, Class Action Says

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers alleged Thursday in California federal court that food manufacturer ACH Food Companies Inc. purposefully packages baking mix products in opaque containers that are only half full, misrepresenting the items to drive sales.



Anthony Buso, who brought the suit, said consumers rely on the size of the nontransparent packaging of Fleischmann’s Simply Homemade Baking Mix products to gauge the amount of mix they’re buying but that ACH only fills the boxes about halfway.



“Consumers believe that the Fleischmann’s Simply Homemade Baking Mix...

