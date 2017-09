Hispanic LA Cops' $4M Award In Bias Suit Nixed On Appeal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday reversed a verdict given in favor of two Hispanic Los Angeles police officers who were awarded almost $4 million in their suit claiming discrimination after they fatally shot an unarmed African-American autistic man in 2010, saying that their claims are based on an improper legal theory.



The Court of Appeal of the State of California agreed with the city’s argument that the evidence in the discrimination and retaliation suit by Los Angeles Police Department officers George Diego and Allan Corrales isn’t...

