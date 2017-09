Judge Trims Tribe's Suit Over Okla. Fracking Approvals

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Thursday trimmed a slew of claims from the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma’s lawsuit alleging the federal government approved oil and gas leases and fracking permits on the tribe’s land without properly considering their environmental impacts.



U.S. District Judge James Payne granted the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management’s motion to dismiss the tribe’s claims relating to the lease approvals, but because the government did not address the permits in its motion, the claims related to those will proceed....

