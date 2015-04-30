Jury Awards $5.6M In Fight Over Increased Insurance Rates

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found Wednesday that TransAmerica Life Insurance Co. breached the terms governing 2,400 life insurance policies for Los Angeles residents by changing key cost rates, and awarded $5.6 million in damages.

The two insurance pools totaling 2,400 policies, and co-owned by DCD Partners LLC, insure church congregants in Los Angeles. The plaintiffs said that TransAmerica had made repeated promises not to change the deduction and expense rates above certain maximums, but then did, causing a $2.5 million total premium hike in 2015 and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

DCD Partners, LLC et al v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company et al


Case Number

2:15-cv-03238

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Christina A. Snyder

Date Filed

April 30, 2015

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular