Enviros Sue Over Border Wall Pre-Construction In San Diego

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Thursday hit the Trump administration with a lawsuit in California federal court over border-wall pre-construction they claim poses a threat to endangered species and wildlife near the cities of San Diego and Calexico.



The Sierra Club and the Defenders of Wildlife in their complaint accuse the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of illegally waiving federal environmental laws and other regulations in violation of the Constitution in order to expedite construction of a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in California, starting with barriers...

