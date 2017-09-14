Enviros Sue Over Border Wall Pre-Construction In San Diego

By Kat Sieniuc

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Thursday hit the Trump administration with a lawsuit in California federal court over border-wall pre-construction they claim poses a threat to endangered species and wildlife near the cities of San Diego and Calexico.

The Sierra Club and the Defenders of Wildlife in their complaint accuse the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of illegally waiving federal environmental laws and other regulations in violation of the Constitution in order to expedite construction of a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in California, starting with barriers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Defenders of Wildlife et al v. Duke et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-01873

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Jeffrey T. Miller

Date Filed

September 14, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular