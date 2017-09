Claims Admin Gets Initial OK On $2.5M OT Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Thursday she will preliminarily approve Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc.’s $2.5 million deal to resolve allegations brought on behalf of hundreds of claims adjusters that company policies forced employees to work off the clock and forego overtime and breaks.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl gave swift approval Thursday to the deal, calling the motion for the parties a “very good work up,” and only asking that they add wording to the settlement stating that if a class member receives...

To view the full article, register now.